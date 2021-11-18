Cullinan Associates Inc. Has $948,000 Stock Holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Cullinan Associates Inc. cut its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 38.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 27,600 shares during the quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPD. Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.6% during the third quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,707 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.3% in the third quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 104,729 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.6% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 30,711 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 11.1% in the third quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 56,521 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 5,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 0.5% in the third quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 105,159 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. 28.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of Enterprise Products Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.33.

In other news, Director John R. Rutherford bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.19 per share, with a total value of $221,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Aj Teague purchased 23,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.41 per share, for a total transaction of $498,853.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought a total of 43,300 shares of company stock worth $949,353 in the last quarter. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:EPD opened at $22.38 on Thursday. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $18.77 and a fifty-two week high of $25.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.84 billion, a PE ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.24.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 10.81%. The business had revenue of $10.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.12%.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

