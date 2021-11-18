Cullinan Associates Inc. Buys 1,654 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Cullinan Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,654 shares during the quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $4,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 6.0% in the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 1.4% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 9.1% in the third quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 4.1% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 4.0% in the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Eaton alerts:

NYSE:ETN opened at $173.10 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $69.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.18. Eaton Co. plc has a 12 month low of $113.79 and a 12 month high of $175.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $161.00 and its 200 day moving average is $156.22.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.02. Eaton had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 10.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.03%.

ETN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eaton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. HSBC cut Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $153.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Eaton from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Eaton from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Eaton from $171.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Eaton currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.88.

In related news, insider Craig Arnold sold 127,559 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.38, for a total value of $21,861,061.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Uday Yadav sold 49,580 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.32, for a total value of $8,642,785.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

About Eaton

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

Featured Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.