Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) CFO Sells $4,933,910.40 in Stock

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) CFO Jerry Salinas sold 36,580 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.88, for a total value of $4,933,910.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of CFR stock opened at $133.90 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.75. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.48 and a fifty-two week high of $139.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.13. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 31.19%. The business had revenue of $246.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.45%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CFR. Wedbush increased their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Truist Securities increased their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $144.00 price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.50.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFR. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 3rd quarter valued at $21,407,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 913,531 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $102,316,000 after purchasing an additional 115,206 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,424,549 shares of the bank’s stock worth $271,549,000 after acquiring an additional 71,745 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,739,022 shares of the bank’s stock worth $203,059,000 after acquiring an additional 71,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 2nd quarter worth about $7,936,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.23% of the company’s stock.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as a bank holding company of Frost Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services, as well as trust and investment management, mutual funds, investment banking, insurance, brokerage, leasing, asset-based lending, treasury management and item processing services.

