Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC cut its holdings in shares of Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API) by 53.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,331 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,036 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Agora were worth $937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Agora during the first quarter worth about $6,881,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its stake in Agora by 70.0% during the second quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 877,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,833,000 after purchasing an additional 361,407 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Agora by 166.5% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 140,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,898,000 after purchasing an additional 87,842 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Agora by 249.4% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 299,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,583,000 after purchasing an additional 214,056 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Agora by 12.4% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,000 after buying an additional 2,390 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Agora alerts:

Shares of API opened at $24.97 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.69. Agora, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.42 and a 52-week high of $114.96.

Agora (NASDAQ:API) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.05). Agora had a negative net margin of 35.66% and a negative return on equity of 7.05%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Agora, Inc. will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

API has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Agora from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Agora from $78.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Agora in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Agora currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.75.

About Agora

Agora, Inc provides Real-Time Engagement Platform-as-a-Service (RTE-PaaS) in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time video, voice, and messaging functionalities into applications. The company's enterprise-grade products include Real-Time Video, Real-Time Voice, Live Interactive Video and Audio Streaming, Real-Time Messaging, Real-Time Recording, Real-Time Streaming Acceleration, Agora Analytics, and various use case products that serves as building blocks for developers to embed the respective functions in applications.

Read More: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding API? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API).

Receive News & Ratings for Agora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.