Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $927,000 Stake in UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) by 59.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,851 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.09% of UMH Properties worth $927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UMH. FMR LLC boosted its position in UMH Properties by 197.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,559,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,962,000 after buying an additional 1,035,919 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of UMH Properties by 477.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 756,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,499,000 after purchasing an additional 625,072 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of UMH Properties by 49.8% in the 2nd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,411,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,803,000 after purchasing an additional 469,147 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of UMH Properties in the 2nd quarter worth $9,919,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of UMH Properties by 209.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 643,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,590,000 after purchasing an additional 435,710 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

UMH stock opened at $23.49 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.93. The company has a current ratio of 6.53, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 36.14 and a beta of 1.11. UMH Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.08 and a 1-year high of $25.70.

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.29). UMH Properties had a return on equity of 33.28% and a net margin of 27.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that UMH Properties, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. UMH Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 116.92%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on UMH shares. Aegis raised their price target on UMH Properties from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered UMH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 6th. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on UMH Properties in a research report on Friday, August 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.50 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.38.

In other UMH Properties news, Director Michael P. Landy sold 10,000 shares of UMH Properties stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.37, for a total value of $243,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 259,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,314,413.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven B. Wolgin sold 2,000 shares of UMH Properties stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.92, for a total value of $45,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.95% of the company’s stock.

UMH Properties Profile

UMH Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of manufactured home communities. The firm also leases manufactured home sites to private manufactured home owners. It designs accommodate detached, single-family manufactured homes which are produced off-site by manufacturers and installed on sites within the communities.

