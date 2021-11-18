Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $868,000 Stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) by 88.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 46,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 21,760 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts were worth $868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 232,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,353,000 after purchasing an additional 13,960 shares during the period. Aviva PLC acquired a new position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,152,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,422,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,379,000 after purchasing an additional 65,350 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,130,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,180,000 after purchasing an additional 349,044 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 39,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 10,342 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $17.94 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of -21.36 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 6.42, a current ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.97. Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.89 and a 12-month high of $21.40.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20). Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 6.41% and a negative net margin of 19.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.27) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

XHR has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Friday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.71.

In other news, insider Barry A. N. Bloom sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.22, for a total value of $961,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Joseph T. Johnson sold 3,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $61,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment of luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts. It also owns a diversified portfolio of lodging properties operated by Marriott, Kimpton, Hyatt, Aston, Fairmong, and Loews. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

