CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.54 Per Share

Brokerages expect CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.54 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for CubeSmart’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.53 and the highest is $0.57. CubeSmart reported earnings per share of $0.47 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that CubeSmart will report full-year earnings of $2.05 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.03 to $2.11. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.34. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow CubeSmart.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.10). CubeSmart had a net margin of 28.28% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The business had revenue of $212.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis.

CUBE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised CubeSmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on CubeSmart from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CubeSmart in a report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James raised CubeSmart from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on CubeSmart from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CUBE. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of CubeSmart in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of CubeSmart in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CubeSmart in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of CubeSmart in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CubeSmart in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CUBE traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,278,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,055,259. CubeSmart has a 1-year low of $31.44 and a 1-year high of $56.64. The stock has a market cap of $10.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.84, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This is a positive change from CubeSmart’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 123.64%.

CubeSmart Company Profile

CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust with its operations conducted solely through CubeSmart LP and its subsidiaries. It owns, operates, develops, manages, and acquires self-storage properties. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

