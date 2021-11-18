CTI BioPharma’s (CTIC) Buy Rating Reiterated at Brookline Capital Management

Brookline Capital Management reiterated their buy rating on shares of CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CTIC. Zacks Investment Research raised CTI BioPharma from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of CTI BioPharma in a report on Monday, October 4th. BTIG Research began coverage on CTI BioPharma in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of CTI BioPharma in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CTI BioPharma currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $7.50.

CTIC stock opened at $2.53 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.87. The company has a market capitalization of $236.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 0.67. CTI BioPharma has a twelve month low of $2.15 and a twelve month high of $4.13.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of CTI BioPharma by 133.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,971 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 5,693 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in CTI BioPharma during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CTI BioPharma in the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CTI BioPharma in the first quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in CTI BioPharma by 365.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,108 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 20,503 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.06% of the company’s stock.

About CTI BioPharma

CTI BioPharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development, acquisition and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers. It focuses on evaluating pacritinib, its sole product candidate currently in active development, for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.

