CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Sold by Veriti Management LLC

Veriti Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,347 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,406 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CSX by 200.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 186,291,657 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,976,237,000 after buying an additional 124,203,149 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in CSX by 191.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 142,288,778 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,564,624,000 after buying an additional 93,442,800 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in CSX by 197.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,718,213 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,006,480,000 after buying an additional 62,168,569 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in CSX by 201.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,552,387 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,169,571,000 after buying an additional 24,415,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in CSX by 188.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,666,866 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $791,313,000 after buying an additional 16,123,717 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on CSX shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of CSX from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of CSX from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.35.

Shares of CSX stock opened at $35.54 on Thursday. CSX Co. has a one year low of $27.70 and a one year high of $36.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.24.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. CSX had a net margin of 30.26% and a return on equity of 25.51%. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. CSX’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.093 per share. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.27%.

In other news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total value of $503,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 161,487 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.60, for a total transaction of $5,102,989.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 314,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,946,605.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 272,815 shares of company stock valued at $8,991,057 in the last ninety days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

