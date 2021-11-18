CS Disco Inc (NYSE:LAW) Director Sells $49,000.00 in Stock

CS Disco Inc (NYSE:LAW) Director James Offerdahl sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $49,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

James Offerdahl also recently made the following trade(s):

Get CS Disco alerts:

On Friday, September 17th, James Offerdahl sold 8,000 shares of CS Disco stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.28, for a total transaction of $410,240.00.

CS Disco stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $51.26. 4,464 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 274,991. CS Disco Inc has a one year low of $39.55 and a one year high of $69.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.96.

CS Disco (NYSE:LAW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.05. Analysts anticipate that CS Disco Inc will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in CS Disco during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in CS Disco during the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in CS Disco during the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in CS Disco during the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in CS Disco during the 3rd quarter valued at $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LAW. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of CS Disco from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of CS Disco from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of CS Disco from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Cowen raised their price target on shares of CS Disco from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of CS Disco in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.40.

About CS Disco

CS Disco Inc provides software service solutions. The Company offers cloud based, artificial intelligence-powered legal solution which simplifies ediscovery, legal document review and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers and governments. CS Disco Inc is based in AUSTIN, Texas.

See Also: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for CS Disco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CS Disco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.