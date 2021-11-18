CryptoSoul (SOUL) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.09 Million

CryptoSoul (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 17th. During the last seven days, CryptoSoul has traded up 10.3% against the dollar. One CryptoSoul coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CryptoSoul has a total market cap of $1.09 million and $1,108.00 worth of CryptoSoul was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get CryptoSoul alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $105.46 or 0.00176259 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 39.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00004091 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $314.68 or 0.00525928 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000670 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.52 or 0.00015918 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.11 or 0.00075400 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000556 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00008885 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000566 BTC.

About CryptoSoul

CryptoSoul (SOUL) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 12th, 2018. CryptoSoul’s total supply is 322,094,484 coins and its circulating supply is 318,125,249 coins. CryptoSoul’s official Twitter account is @CryptoSoul_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . CryptoSoul’s official message board is medium.com/@cryptosoul . The official website for CryptoSoul is cryptosoul.io . The Reddit community for CryptoSoul is /r/CryptoSoul

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure and scalable blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage Chain swaps between NEO and Phantasma is already live, as it was a necessity to launch the blockchain. The next blockchain to be introduced to chain swaps was Ethereum. Ethereum and certain other coins are now swappable to Phantasma and able to be spent within the Phantasma ecosystem. Since the chain swap works in both directions, an ERC20 SOUL token was introduced. “

CryptoSoul Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoSoul directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoSoul should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CryptoSoul using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CryptoSoul Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CryptoSoul and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.