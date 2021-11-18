CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB) Holdings Trimmed by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lowered its position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 484,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,197 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in CrossFirst Bankshares were worth $6,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,624 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in CrossFirst Bankshares by 69.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 31,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 12,800 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in CrossFirst Bankshares by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 186,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,578,000 after acquiring an additional 61,130 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares during the 1st quarter worth about $140,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 101,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter. 47.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other CrossFirst Bankshares news, insider David L. O’toole sold 7,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total value of $109,431.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Benjamin R. Clouse acquired 7,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.49 per share, for a total transaction of $107,226.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,770 shares of company stock worth $197,790 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CFB shares. Stephens raised their price target on CrossFirst Bankshares from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. TheStreet raised CrossFirst Bankshares from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CrossFirst Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st.

Shares of CFB stock opened at $15.11 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.06 and a twelve month high of $15.67. The company has a market capitalization of $769.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 1.33.

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 17th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.10. CrossFirst Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 27.62%. The business had revenue of $40.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.22 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CrossFirst Bankshares Profile

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, 1-4 family real estate, commercial, energy, and consumer loans.

