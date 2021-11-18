CropEnergies (ETR:CE2) Shares Up 0.3%

CropEnergies AG (ETR:CE2) shares traded up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as €12.86 ($15.13) and last traded at €12.74 ($14.99). 139,291 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at €12.70 ($14.94).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion and a PE ratio of 15.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €11.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is €10.96.

CropEnergies Company Profile (ETR:CE2)

CropEnergies AG manufactures and distributes bioethanol, and other biofuels and related products produced from grain or other agricultural raw materials in Germany and internationally. The company also produces and sells protein food and animal feed products, including ProtiGrain, a protein animal feed for various types of livestock and pets; wheat gluten for food and animal feed; animal feed from the stillage; and ProtiWanze, a liquid animal feed for cattle and pigs.

