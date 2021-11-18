Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) Now Covered by Bank of America

Equities researchers at Bank of America started coverage on shares of Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set an “underperform” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 0.60% from the stock’s previous close.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of Cronos Group in a report on Thursday. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $5.50 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Cronos Group from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cronos Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Raymond James set a $11.00 price target on shares of Cronos Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cronos Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.43.
NASDAQ CRON traded down $0.58 during trading on Thursday, hitting $4.97. The company had a trading volume of 228,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,621,999. Cronos Group has a one year low of $5.11 and a one year high of $15.83. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.12 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.67 and its 200-day moving average is $6.94.
About Cronos Group
Cronos Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of cannabis. Its brands include PEACE NATURALS, COVE, Spinach, Lord Jones, and PEACE+. The company was founded by Lorne Michael Gertner and Paul Rosen on August 21, 2012 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
