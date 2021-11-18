Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) Now Covered by Bank of America

Equities researchers at Bank of America started coverage on shares of Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set an “underperform” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 0.60% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of Cronos Group in a report on Thursday. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $5.50 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Cronos Group from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cronos Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Raymond James set a $11.00 price target on shares of Cronos Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cronos Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.43.

Get Cronos Group alerts:

NASDAQ CRON traded down $0.58 during trading on Thursday, hitting $4.97. The company had a trading volume of 228,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,621,999. Cronos Group has a one year low of $5.11 and a one year high of $15.83. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.12 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.67 and its 200-day moving average is $6.94.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Cronos Group by 366.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 5,684 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cronos Group by 52.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 319,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,751,000 after buying an additional 110,483 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Cronos Group by 9.2% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 144,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after buying an additional 12,248 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cronos Group by 340.0% in the second quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 227,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,958,000 after buying an additional 175,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cronos Group by 3.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,670,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,766,000 after purchasing an additional 189,328 shares in the last quarter. 13.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cronos Group

Cronos Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of cannabis. Its brands include PEACE NATURALS, COVE, Spinach, Lord Jones, and PEACE+. The company was founded by Lorne Michael Gertner and Paul Rosen on August 21, 2012 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Recommended Story: Upside/Downside Explanation

Receive News & Ratings for Cronos Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cronos Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.