Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (TSE:CRR)

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.074 per share on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th.

