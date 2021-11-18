Critical Comparison: PDL Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:PDLB) & Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV)

PDL Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:PDLB) and Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for PDL Community Bancorp and Carver Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PDL Community Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Carver Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility & Risk

PDL Community Bancorp has a beta of 0.45, indicating that its stock price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Carver Bancorp has a beta of 1, indicating that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

27.1% of PDL Community Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.2% of Carver Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of PDL Community Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of Carver Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares PDL Community Bancorp and Carver Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PDL Community Bancorp $66.59 million 4.00 $3.85 million $0.72 21.35 Carver Bancorp $26.50 million 1.80 -$3.90 million N/A N/A

PDL Community Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Carver Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares PDL Community Bancorp and Carver Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PDL Community Bancorp 14.53% 7.35% 0.83% Carver Bancorp -21.63% -21.20% -0.86%

Summary

PDL Community Bancorp beats Carver Bancorp on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PDL Community Bancorp

PDL Community Bancorp is a holding company of Ponce Bank, which engages in the provision of bank and financial services. It focuses on taking deposits from the general public and investing those deposits, together with funds generated from operations and borrowings, in mortgage loans, consisting of one-to-four family residential, multifamily residential, nonresidential properties and construction and land, and in business and consumer loans. The company is headquartered in New York, NY.

About Carver Bancorp

Carver Bancorp, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking services. Through Carver Federal Savings Bank, it offers deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits for consumers, businesses, and governmental and quasi-governmental agencies. Carver Bancorp was founded in May 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

