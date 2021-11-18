Critical Analysis: Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) and People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT)

Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) and People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Provident Financial and People’s United Financial’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Provident Financial $39.77 million 3.14 $7.56 million $1.16 14.44 People’s United Financial $2.31 billion 3.46 $219.60 million $1.53 12.18

People’s United Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Provident Financial. People’s United Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Provident Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Provident Financial and People’s United Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Provident Financial 22.47% 6.91% 0.74% People’s United Financial 31.40% 8.50% 0.99%

Dividends

Provident Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. People’s United Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.73 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. Provident Financial pays out 48.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. People’s United Financial pays out 47.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. People’s United Financial has raised its dividend for 28 consecutive years. People’s United Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

60.8% of Provident Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.2% of People’s United Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 14.0% of Provident Financial shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of People’s United Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Provident Financial and People’s United Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Provident Financial 0 3 0 0 2.00 People’s United Financial 0 6 0 0 2.00

Provident Financial presently has a consensus price target of $17.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1.49%. People’s United Financial has a consensus price target of $17.75, suggesting a potential downside of 4.72%. Given Provident Financial’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Provident Financial is more favorable than People’s United Financial.

Volatility and Risk

Provident Financial has a beta of 0.6, suggesting that its stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, People’s United Financial has a beta of 1.13, suggesting that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

People’s United Financial beats Provident Financial on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Provident Financial Company Profile

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of financial services. Its services include checking, savings, investment services, mobile banking, online banking, merchant services, cyber security tips, and loan programs and application. The company was founded in January 1996 and is headquartered in Riverside, CA.

People’s United Financial Company Profile

People’s United Financial, Inc. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the commercial banking, retail and business banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Retail Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, and the equipment financing operations. The Retail Banking segment comprises consumer lending and non-institutional trust services. The company was founded in 1842 and is headquartered in Bridgeport, CT.

