Critical Analysis: ON (NYSE:ONON) and Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX)

ON (NYSE:ONON) and Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) are both large-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get ON alerts:

0.0% of ON shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.6% of Crocs shares are held by institutional investors. 2.4% of Crocs shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for ON and Crocs, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ON 1 3 7 0 2.55 Crocs 0 2 7 0 2.78

ON currently has a consensus price target of $41.11, indicating a potential downside of 20.10%. Crocs has a consensus price target of $182.63, indicating a potential upside of 3.67%. Given Crocs’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Crocs is more favorable than ON.

Profitability

This table compares ON and Crocs’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ON N/A N/A N/A Crocs 35.27% 142.28% 33.04%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ON and Crocs’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ON N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Crocs $1.39 billion 7.48 $312.86 million $11.51 15.30

Crocs has higher revenue and earnings than ON.

Summary

Crocs beats ON on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ON

On Holding AG operates as a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides footwear and sports apparel product includes ultralight and stretchable fabrics and accessories. On Holding AG is based in ZURICH.

About Crocs

Crocs, Inc. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, worldwide marketing, sale and distribution of casual footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific and Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA). The Americas segment consists of the revenues and expenses related to product sales in North and South America. The Asia Pacific segment includes the revenues and expenses related to the product sales in Asia, Australia and New Zealand. The EMEA segment contains the revenues and expenses related to the product sales in Europe, Russia, Africa and the Middle East. The company was founded by Scott Seamans, George B. Boedecker, Jr. and Lyndon V. Hanson III in 2002 and is headquartered in Broomfield, CO.

Receive News & Ratings for ON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.