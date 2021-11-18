Crew Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWEGF) Short Interest Update

Crew Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWEGF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 643,300 shares, a growth of 354.0% from the October 14th total of 141,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 110,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.8 days.

Shares of CWEGF opened at $2.57 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.71. Crew Energy has a 52-week low of $0.32 and a 52-week high of $2.84.

Get Crew Energy alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Crew Energy from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Desjardins upgraded Crew Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Crew Energy in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Crew Energy from C$4.25 to C$4.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on Crew Energy from C$3.25 to C$4.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Crew Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.50.

Crew Energy, Inc engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas in western Canada. Its business activities focus on the Montney resource, situated in northeast British Columbia. The company was founded on May 12, 2003 and is headquartered in Alberta, Canada.

Further Reading: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Receive News & Ratings for Crew Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crew Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.