Crescent Capital Consulting LLC Takes Position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 36,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,146,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC owned approximately 0.06% of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 70.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,909,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,205,000 after acquiring an additional 4,110,659 shares during the last quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 52.9% during the second quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC now owns 664,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,219,000 after acquiring an additional 229,635 shares during the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the second quarter valued at $33,946,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 26,872.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 386,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,479,000 after acquiring an additional 385,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 545.6% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 372,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,591,000 after acquiring an additional 315,205 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JEPI traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $61.78. 3,397 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 589,901. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.96 and a fifty-two week high of $62.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.91.

Read More: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.