Crescent Capital Consulting LLC Reduces Position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV)

Crescent Capital Consulting LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 948 shares during the quarter. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF comprises 0.9% of Crescent Capital Consulting LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC owned about 0.10% of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF worth $5,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 16,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after buying an additional 2,046 shares during the last quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 23,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 134,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,738,000 after purchasing an additional 7,502 shares during the last quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC now owns 78,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,265,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garrett Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ESGV stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $87.32. The company had a trading volume of 8,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,470. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.78. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $65.60 and a 52-week high of $88.13.

