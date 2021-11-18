Crescent Capital Consulting LLC Has $9.82 Million Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Crescent Capital Consulting LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 102.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,903 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 22,703 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for 1.8% of Crescent Capital Consulting LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $9,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 38.6% in the second quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 8,254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after buying an additional 2,297 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 70.2% in the second quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 25,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,868,000 after buying an additional 10,553 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 48.7% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 53,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,156,000 after buying an additional 17,363 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 16.4% in the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Hapoalim BM raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 72.1% in the second quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 12,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,756,000 after buying an additional 5,035 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IWM traded down $1.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $234.18. The stock had a trading volume of 470,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,173,976. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $227.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $224.82. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $175.07 and a 12 month high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Read More: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.