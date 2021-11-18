Credits (CS) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $718,017.00

Credits (CURRENCY:CS) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 17th. In the last seven days, Credits has traded up 2.7% against the US dollar. One Credits coin can now be purchased for $0.0381 or 0.00000063 BTC on major exchanges. Credits has a market capitalization of $8.51 million and approximately $718,017.00 worth of Credits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00007260 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003256 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00003470 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000447 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000032 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000179 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Credits Coin Profile

CS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 14th, 2017. Credits’ total supply is 249,471,071 coins and its circulating supply is 223,456,423 coins. Credits’ official message board is credits.com/en/Home/News . The Reddit community for Credits is /r/CreditsOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Credits’ official website is credits.com/en . Credits’ official Twitter account is @creditscom and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Credits is a decentralized financial platform based on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform allows the delivery of financial services (money transfers, currency and value exchanges, crediting and funding, just to name a few) via a distributed ledger, smart contracts and Credits cryptocurrency in a peer-to-peer (P2P) basis. Credits cryptocurrency (CS) is a utility token. “

Buying and Selling Credits

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Credits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Credits should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Credits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

