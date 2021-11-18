Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY) Short Interest Update

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY) saw a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 66,400 shares, an increase of 192.5% from the October 14th total of 22,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 735,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DHY. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund by 139.8% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 43,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 25,170 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund by 14.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 657,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after buying an additional 83,683 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund in the third quarter valued at $96,000. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund by 12.9% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 350,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $865,000 after buying an additional 40,107 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund by 98.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 48,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 24,021 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DHY traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,463. Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund has a twelve month low of $2.23 and a twelve month high of $2.57.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.0155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.41%.

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Company Profile

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its main objective to seeking high current income investment. The firms second objective is to seek for capital appreciation. The company was founded on April 30, 1998 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

