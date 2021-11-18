Credit Suisse Group Trims Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) Target Price to $77.00

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) had its target price dropped by Credit Suisse Group from $80.00 to $77.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 70.69% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Farfetch in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Farfetch from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Farfetch from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Farfetch from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Farfetch from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.58.

Shares of FTCH stock opened at $45.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.19 and a beta of 3.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.52 and its 200 day moving average is $43.66. Farfetch has a 12 month low of $34.29 and a 12 month high of $73.87.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.62. The business had revenue of $523.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $504.74 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Farfetch will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FTCH. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in shares of Farfetch in the 3rd quarter worth $432,446,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,757,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,649,687,000 after buying an additional 9,264,782 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 69.6% in the 1st quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 13,681,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,384,000 after buying an additional 5,616,770 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 104.2% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,697,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,373,000 after buying an additional 4,948,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of Farfetch in the 3rd quarter worth $119,809,000. 84.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Farfetch

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

