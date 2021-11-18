Credit Suisse Group Boosts Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Price Target to C$48.00

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) had its price objective hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from C$45.00 to C$48.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the energy company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Imperial Oil in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an equal weight rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$43.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Imperial Oil from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Imperial Oil from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Imperial Oil presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $44.50.

NYSEAMERICAN:IMO opened at $35.23 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $24.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.20 and a beta of 1.83. Imperial Oil has a twelve month low of $16.48 and a twelve month high of $36.80.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.2189 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. This is a positive change from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Imperial Oil’s payout ratio is presently 132.31%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 11,415 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 146.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,080 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,998 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 42.3% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,748 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the period. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. 20.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Imperial Oil

Imperial Oil Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated oil business. It operates through the following business segments: Upstream, Downstream, Chemical, and Corporate and Other. The Upstream segment includes the exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment focuses on refining crude oil into petroleum products.

