Credit Suisse Group Begins Coverage on Enfusion (NYSE:ENFN)

Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Enfusion (NYSE:ENFN) in a research report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.

ENFN has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Enfusion in a research note on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Enfusion in a report on Monday. They issued an equal weight rating on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Enfusion in a report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Enfusion in a report on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Enfusion in a report on Monday. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.25.

Shares of NYSE ENFN opened at $21.42 on Monday. Enfusion has a 12-month low of $19.05 and a 12-month high of $23.21.

In related news, Director Roy Luo acquired 1,261,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $21,447,098.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Hillhouse Investment Managemen sold 647,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.89, for a total transaction of $10,294,527.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

About Enfusion

Enfusion Inc is a provider of cloud-based investment management software and services. Through its software, analytics and middle/back-office managed services, it creates enterprise-wide cultures of real-time, data-driven intelligence, boosting agility and powering growth. Enfusion Inc is based in NEW YORK.

