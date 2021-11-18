Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) a GBX 150 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 150 ($1.96) price target on Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) in a research report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on VOD. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 155 ($2.03) price target on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 152 ($1.99) price target on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 160 ($2.09) price target on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 160 ($2.09) price target on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Tuesday. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 171.08 ($2.24).

VOD opened at GBX 115.40 ($1.51) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.99. Vodafone Group has a 1-year low of GBX 105 ($1.37) and a 1-year high of GBX 142.74 ($1.86). The company has a market capitalization of £31.62 billion and a PE ratio of 385.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 114.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 121.93.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 25th will be paid a €0.05 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.4%. Vodafone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.00%.

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

