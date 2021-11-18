Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) a GBX 150 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 150 ($1.96) price target on Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) in a research report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.
Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on VOD. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 155 ($2.03) price target on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 152 ($1.99) price target on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 160 ($2.09) price target on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 160 ($2.09) price target on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Tuesday. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 171.08 ($2.24).
VOD opened at GBX 115.40 ($1.51) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.99. Vodafone Group has a 1-year low of GBX 105 ($1.37) and a 1-year high of GBX 142.74 ($1.86). The company has a market capitalization of £31.62 billion and a PE ratio of 385.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 114.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 121.93.
About Vodafone Group
Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.
