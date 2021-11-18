Credit Suisse AG Sells 16,722 Shares of First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC)

Credit Suisse AG reduced its position in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) by 15.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 93,116 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 16,722 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in First Financial Bancorp. were worth $2,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in First Financial Bancorp. by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,610,508 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $250,726,000 after buying an additional 212,737 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in First Financial Bancorp. by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,675,111 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $134,103,000 after buying an additional 40,930 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in First Financial Bancorp. by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,769,792 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $112,710,000 after buying an additional 150,946 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in First Financial Bancorp. by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,683,915 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,790,000 after buying an additional 54,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in First Financial Bancorp. by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,428,632 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,759,000 after buying an additional 19,420 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FFBC opened at $24.85 on Thursday. First Financial Bancorp. has a 12 month low of $15.98 and a 12 month high of $26.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.68.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.11. First Financial Bancorp. had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 30.25%. The company had revenue of $155.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that First Financial Bancorp. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. First Financial Bancorp.’s payout ratio is 43.40%.

FFBC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on First Financial Bancorp. from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised First Financial Bancorp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th.

First Financial Bancorp. Company Profile

First Financial Bancorp operates a bank holding company. The firm operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, First Financial Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, financial and other related activities. It operates through the following business lines: Commercial, Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, Wealth Management, Investment Commercial Real Estate, and Commercial Finance.

