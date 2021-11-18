Credit Suisse AG Raises Stock Holdings in Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE)

Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 238,134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,459 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Coeur Mining were worth $2,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CDE. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Coeur Mining by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 25,587,379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $227,216,000 after buying an additional 2,086,066 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Coeur Mining by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,274,957 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $126,762,000 after buying an additional 1,176,861 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Coeur Mining by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,667,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,324,000 after buying an additional 652,359 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Coeur Mining by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,123,735 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,499,000 after buying an additional 1,076,975 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Coeur Mining by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,167,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,007,000 after buying an additional 191,472 shares during the period. 62.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Coeur Mining news, SVP Hans John Rasmussen sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.30, for a total value of $146,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

CDE stock opened at $6.68 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.79. Coeur Mining, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.86 and a twelve month high of $12.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -334.00 and a beta of 1.73.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.09). Coeur Mining had a positive return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 1.02%. The business had revenue of $208.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CDE. Raymond James decreased their price target on Coeur Mining from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Roth Capital decreased their price target on Coeur Mining from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.50.

About Coeur Mining

Coeur Mining, Inc engages in the exploration and development of silver and gold mining properties and mines located in United States, Canada and Mexico. The company operates through the following segments: Palmarejo, Rochester, Kensington, Wharf, and Silvertip. Coeur Mining was founded in 1928 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

