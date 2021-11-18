Credit Suisse AG Purchases 17,696 Shares of APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG)

Credit Suisse AG raised its position in APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG) by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,007 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,696 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.05% of APi Group worth $2,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of APG. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in APi Group by 92.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 452,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,366,000 after purchasing an additional 217,822 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in APi Group by 20.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 364,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,531,000 after purchasing an additional 62,723 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its position in APi Group by 85.3% in the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 125,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,599,000 after purchasing an additional 57,870 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its position in APi Group by 21.6% in the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 49,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 8,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tiger Eye Capital LLC bought a new position in APi Group in the first quarter valued at about $473,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.67% of the company’s stock.

APi Group stock opened at $24.70 on Thursday. APi Group Co. has a 12 month low of $15.06 and a 12 month high of $25.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of -18.85 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.62.

APi Group (NYSE:APG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35. APi Group had a return on equity of 23.66% and a net margin of 0.27%.

APi Group Company Profile

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services primarily in North America. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions, and HVAC and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

