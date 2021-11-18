Credit Suisse AG Lowers Stock Position in Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA)

Credit Suisse AG lowered its position in shares of Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,267 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,168 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Heska were worth $2,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HSKA. FMR LLC lifted its position in Heska by 2.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 453,664 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,616,000 after buying an additional 8,870 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Heska during the first quarter valued at $148,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Heska by 4.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 212,016 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,715,000 after buying an additional 9,145 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Heska during the first quarter valued at $708,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Heska by 3.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,584 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,794,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the period. 94.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Heska alerts:

In other Heska news, CEO Kevin S. Wilson bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $179.00 per share, with a total value of $179,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HSKA opened at $180.98 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $237.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $231.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 8.21 and a quick ratio of 7.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 952.58 and a beta of 1.54. Heska Co. has a 1 year low of $121.50 and a 1 year high of $275.94.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.23). Heska had a return on equity of 1.07% and a net margin of 0.75%. The company had revenue of $60.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.25) EPS. Heska’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Heska Co. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on HSKA shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Heska from $240.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Heska from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price target (up previously from $240.00) on shares of Heska in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Heska has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $268.00.

Heska Profile

Heska Corp. engages in the provision of veterinary and animal health diagnostic, and specialty products. It operates through the North America and International segments. The North America segment includes the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The International segment involves Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland.

Recommended Story: Portfolio Manager

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSKA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA).

Receive News & Ratings for Heska Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heska and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.