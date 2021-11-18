Credit Suisse AG Has $2.27 Million Stock Position in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE)

Credit Suisse AG reduced its stake in shares of LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,499 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in LendingTree were worth $2,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in LendingTree by 16.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 926,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $196,317,000 after buying an additional 127,978 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd boosted its stake in LendingTree by 6.5% in the second quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 11,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after buying an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in LendingTree by 15.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 37,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,074,000 after buying an additional 5,004 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in LendingTree by 10.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 54,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,564,000 after buying an additional 5,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in LendingTree by 175.2% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after buying an additional 3,048 shares in the last quarter. 93.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TREE. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on LendingTree from $320.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Stephens reduced their price objective on LendingTree from $365.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on LendingTree from $275.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Truist dropped their target price on LendingTree from $320.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, LendingTree presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $286.88.

LendingTree stock opened at $134.06 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 155.88 and a beta of 1.51. LendingTree, Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.02 and a 12 month high of $372.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $147.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $176.78.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $1.31. LendingTree had a negative return on equity of 0.62% and a net margin of 1.22%. The firm had revenue of $297.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.57 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.33) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that LendingTree, Inc. will post -3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robin Henderson sold 735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $124,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 469 shares in the company, valued at $79,730. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Neil Salvage sold 4,153 shares of LendingTree stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total value of $614,644.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LendingTree Company Profile

LendingTree, Inc engages in the operation of online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans and other credit-based offerings. It operates through the following segments: Home, Consumer and Insurance. The Home segment consists of purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, home equity loans and lines of credit and reverse mortgage loans and real estate.

