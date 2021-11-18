Credit Suisse AG Boosts Stock Position in Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD) by 406.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 135,036 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 108,366 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Chindata Group were worth $2,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CD. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Chindata Group during the second quarter worth $83,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Chindata Group during the second quarter worth $109,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Chindata Group by 167.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 4,482 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Chindata Group during the second quarter worth $139,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new position in Chindata Group during the second quarter worth $207,000. 14.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chindata Group alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chindata Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Chindata Group in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Chindata Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.66.

CD stock opened at $9.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 4.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.97. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -164.17 and a beta of 3.25. Chindata Group Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $7.75 and a 1-year high of $27.47.

Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.32. The business had revenue of $106.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.39 million. Chindata Group had a negative net margin of 3.01% and a negative return on equity of 0.52%. On average, analysts predict that Chindata Group Holdings Limited will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Chindata Group Company Profile

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.

See Also: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD).

Receive News & Ratings for Chindata Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chindata Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.