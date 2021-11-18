Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,815 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,658 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 10.8% in the first quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 2,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 14,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 17,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Finally, Cardinal Point Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Cardinal Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period.

Shares of IUSB opened at $52.89 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.25 and its 200 day moving average is $53.40. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $52.48 and a 12-month high of $54.71.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st. This is an increase from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

