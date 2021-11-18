Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Buys 298 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,866 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 298 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PINS. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Pinterest in the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in Pinterest in the 1st quarter worth about $616,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in Pinterest by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 499,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,988,000 after buying an additional 63,995 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in Pinterest by 1,003.1% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evercore Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Pinterest in the 1st quarter worth about $773,000.

In related news, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 2,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.43, for a total transaction of $153,655.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Evan Sharp sold 62,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.68, for a total value of $3,850,559.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 615,934 shares of company stock worth $33,327,178. Corporate insiders own 8.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Pinterest from $68.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Pinterest from $89.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Pinterest to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on Pinterest from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Pinterest in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.61.

NYSE PINS opened at $47.47 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $30.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.05. Pinterest, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.30 and a fifty-two week high of $89.90.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $632.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $631.10 million. Pinterest had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 14.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

