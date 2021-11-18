Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Buys 1,678 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 100.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,341 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,678 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VO. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 43,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,940,000 after acquiring an additional 8,107 shares in the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 21,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,781,000 after buying an additional 3,112 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,642,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,248,925,000 after buying an additional 141,226 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,265,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,076,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO opened at $259.21 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $248.10 and its 200 day moving average is $241.22. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $193.01 and a 1 year high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

