Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Buys 1,265 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,015 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 229.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,966,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,077,000 after purchasing an additional 4,155,249 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,017,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,764,000 after purchasing an additional 498,838 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,881,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,846,000 after purchasing an additional 58,851 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 610.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,574,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,432,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,454,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,786,000 after purchasing an additional 103,253 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IJS stock opened at $108.66 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.60. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $73.57 and a 12 month high of $111.85.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

