Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Boosts Stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC) by 21.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,039 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,693 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF were worth $1,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $378,000. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $363,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. TownSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $282,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF stock opened at $41.13 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.47 and a 200-day moving average of $38.41.

