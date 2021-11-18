Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Acquires 770 Shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) by 8.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,007 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $1,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 19,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,077,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 20,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $520,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 56.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $681,000.

Shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF stock opened at $118.05 on Thursday. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 52-week low of $83.02 and a 52-week high of $119.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.50.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a $0.041 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd.

