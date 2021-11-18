Cowen Cuts Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Price Target to $79.00

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) had its price target cut by Cowen from $101.00 to $79.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Beyond Meat from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Argus lowered shares of Beyond Meat from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Beyond Meat from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $95.00 to $72.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $100.20.

NASDAQ:BYND opened at $80.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 17.68 and a quick ratio of 15.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.03 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $102.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.11. Beyond Meat has a 1-year low of $76.77 and a 1-year high of $221.00.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.48). Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 27.22% and a negative return on equity of 41.30%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.28) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Beyond Meat will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Beyond Meat by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,559,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,948,000 after purchasing an additional 174,778 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,456,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,926,000 after acquiring an additional 519,411 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,459,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,896,000 after acquiring an additional 231,029 shares during the period. Spyglass Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 2,012,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,870,000 after acquiring an additional 185,045 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 126.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 967,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,866,000 after acquiring an additional 541,118 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.70% of the company’s stock.

Beyond Meat, Inc engages in the provision of plant-based meats. Its products include ready-to-cook meat under the brands The Beyond Burger and Beyond Sausage; and frozen meat namely Beyond Chicken Strips and Beyond Beef Crumbles. The company was founded by Ethan Walden Brown and Brent Taylor in 2009 and is headquartered in El Segundo, CA.

