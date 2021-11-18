CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Holdings Lifted by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) by 55.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,841 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,427 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CorVel were worth $919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in CorVel by 5,380.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 274 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in CorVel during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in CorVel during the second quarter valued at about $138,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in CorVel by 87.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in CorVel by 6.4% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. 49.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.67, for a total value of $193,670.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael G. Combs sold 560 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.43, for a total value of $89,840.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,060 shares of company stock valued at $4,521,861 in the last quarter. 49.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:CRVL opened at $189.22 on Thursday. CorVel Co. has a 1-year low of $89.35 and a 1-year high of $200.71. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.07 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $178.69.

CorVel Company Profile

CorVel Corp. engages in the provision of workers’ compensation solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies. It operates the Managed Care segment. The company was founded by V. Clemons Gordon Sr. in 1987 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

