Corporación América Airports (NYSE:CAAP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Corporación América Airports (NYSE:CAAP) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.13), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Corporación América Airports had a negative net margin of 51.99% and a negative return on equity of 27.21%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.61) EPS.

NYSE CAAP opened at $5.87 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.76 and its 200 day moving average is $5.62. Corporación América Airports has a fifty-two week low of $2.78 and a fifty-two week high of $6.37.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Corporación América Airports during the third quarter valued at $273,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Corporación América Airports during the third quarter valued at $380,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Corporación América Airports by 6,324.0% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 76,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 75,761 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Corporación América Airports during the first quarter valued at $453,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Corporación América Airports by 3.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 90,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 3,178 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.54% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corporación América Airports from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd.

