Cormark Trims Real Matters (TSE:REAL) Target Price to C$10.00

Real Matters (TSE:REAL) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Cormark from C$14.00 to C$10.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s price target indicates a potential upside of 27.39% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank increased their price target on Real Matters from C$14.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Real Matters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$22.00 to C$8.75 in a report on Thursday. National Bankshares reduced their target price on Real Matters from C$15.50 to C$12.00 in a research note on Monday, October 25th. National Bank Financial downgraded Real Matters from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$35.00 to C$15.50 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, ATB Capital reduced their target price on Real Matters from C$21.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$13.93.

Real Matters stock traded down C$0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$7.85. 784,321 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 450,469. The company has a quick ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$10.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$13.78. Real Matters has a twelve month low of C$7.65 and a twelve month high of C$26.45. The firm has a market capitalization of C$626.01 million and a PE ratio of 14.83.

Real Matters Inc provides technology and network management solutions to mortgage lending and insurance industries in Canada and the United States. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity transactions under the Solidifi brand to the mortgage lending industry; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

