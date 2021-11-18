Cormark Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Uni-Select Inc. (TSE:UNS)

Uni-Select Inc. (TSE:UNS) – Analysts at Cormark reduced their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Uni-Select in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 15th. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.98 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.03. Cormark has a “Buy” rating and a $26.50 price target on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for Uni-Select’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Uni-Select from C$21.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Laurentian boosted their price objective on Uni-Select from C$17.00 to C$21.50 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. National Bankshares upped their price target on Uni-Select from C$22.00 to C$25.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Uni-Select from C$17.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada upped their price target on Uni-Select from C$17.00 to C$21.50 in a report on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Uni-Select currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$22.63.

TSE UNS opened at C$20.81 on Tuesday. Uni-Select has a twelve month low of C$6.68 and a twelve month high of C$22.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.01, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of C$882.07 million and a PE ratio of -52.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$18.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$16.51.

Uni-Select Company Profile

Uni-Select Inc distributes automotive refinish, and industrial coatings and related products in North America. It operates through FinishMaster U.S., Canadian Automotive Group, and The Parts Alliance U.K. segments. The company also engages in the distribution of automotive aftermarket parts in Canada and the United Kingdom.

