Cormark Boosts Indigo Books & Music (TSE:IDG) Price Target to C$10.00

Indigo Books & Music (TSE:IDG) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Cormark from C$8.00 to C$10.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s price target points to a potential upside of 153.16% from the company’s previous close.

TSE:IDG traded down C$0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$3.95. 3,162 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,274. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$3.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$3.96. The stock has a market capitalization of C$107.89 million and a PE ratio of -4.03. Indigo Books & Music has a 12-month low of C$1.99 and a 12-month high of C$5.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,694.76, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Get Indigo Books & Music alerts:

Indigo Books & Music Company Profile

Indigo Books & Music Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a book and lifestyle retailer in Canada and the United States. It also offers books, toys, gifts, baby, kids, wellness, lifestyle, living, fashion, paper, home, and electronics products. The company provides its products under the OUI STUDIO, OUI Design Auria, LOVE & LORE, nÃ³ta, Wonder Co, Mini Maison, and The Littlest brands.

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Indigo Books & Music Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Indigo Books & Music and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.