Cormark Boosts Indigo Books & Music (TSE:IDG) Price Target to C$10.00

Indigo Books & Music (TSE:IDG) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Cormark from C$8.00 to C$10.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s price target points to a potential upside of 153.16% from the company’s previous close.
TSE:IDG traded down C$0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$3.95. 3,162 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,274. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$3.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$3.96. The stock has a market capitalization of C$107.89 million and a PE ratio of -4.03. Indigo Books & Music has a 12-month low of C$1.99 and a 12-month high of C$5.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,694.76, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 1.10.
Indigo Books & Music Company Profile
