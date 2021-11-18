Copa (NYSE:CPA) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.87 EPS

Copa (NYSE:CPA) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The transportation company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.87, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $445.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.99 million. Copa had a negative net margin of 54.26% and a negative return on equity of 24.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1274.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.86) earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:CPA traded up $6.41 during trading on Thursday, hitting $78.19. The company had a trading volume of 1,298,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 367,538. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.55. Copa has a one year low of $64.66 and a one year high of $94.91. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.96 and a beta of 1.49.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPA. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Copa by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,065,424 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $80,259,000 after purchasing an additional 42,925 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Copa by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 74,368 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,052,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Copa by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,052 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Copa by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,856 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after buying an additional 2,144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on CPA. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Copa from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Copa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Copa from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.33.

Copa Company Profile

Copa Holdings SA engages in the provision of air transportation. It involves in an airline operation which provides passenger and cargo services through the Copa Airlines and Copa Colombia principal operating subsidiaries. The firm offers international flights to Costa Rica, Jamaica, Colombia and other cities.

