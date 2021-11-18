CONX Corp. (NASDAQ:CONX) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

CONX Corp. (NASDAQ:CONX) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 120,900 shares, a drop of 35.8% from the October 14th total of 188,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 250,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of CONX in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Crestline Management LP bought a new position in shares of CONX in the 3rd quarter valued at about $100,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of CONX in the 3rd quarter valued at about $100,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of CONX in the 3rd quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CONX in the 1st quarter valued at about $105,000. 65.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CONX opened at $9.86 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.81. CONX has a one year low of $9.70 and a one year high of $11.09.

CONX Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. It intends to focus its search on identifying a prospective target operating in the technology, media, and telecommunications industries, including the wireless communications industry.

