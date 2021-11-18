Contrasting Urban One (UONEK) and Its Peers

Urban One (NASDAQ: UONEK) is one of 21 public companies in the “Radio broadcasting stations” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Urban One to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability and earnings.
Earnings & Valuation
This table compares Urban One and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Urban One
|$376.34 million
|-$8.11 million
|3.54
|Urban One Competitors
|$2.11 billion
|-$81.47 million
|-23.10
Institutional & Insider Ownership
18.0% of Urban One shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.8% of shares of all “Radio broadcasting stations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 50.5% of Urban One shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 27.5% of shares of all “Radio broadcasting stations” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.
Profitability
This table compares Urban One and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Urban One
|13.72%
|26.74%
|4.81%
|Urban One Competitors
|4.72%
|-17.37%
|0.59%
Analyst Ratings
This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Urban One and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Urban One
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
|Urban One Competitors
|164
|629
|962
|30
|2.48
As a group, “Radio broadcasting stations” companies have a potential upside of 21.75%. Given Urban One’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Urban One has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.
Risk and Volatility
Urban One has a beta of 1.1, suggesting that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Urban One’s competitors have a beta of 1.12, suggesting that their average share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.
Summary
Urban One beats its competitors on 6 of the 10 factors compared.
About Urban One
Urban One, Inc. is a multi-media company, which engages in the radio broadcasting operation that targets African-American and urban listeners. It operates through the following segments: Radio Broadcasting, Reach Media, Digital, and Cable Television. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes all the broadcasting related operations. The Reach Media segment consists of the Tom Joyner Morning Show and its related activities. The Digital segment focuses on its online business, including the operations of Interactive One. The Cable Television segment deals with TV One’s operations. The company was founded by Catherine L. Hughes in 1980 and is headquartered in Silver Spring, MD.
