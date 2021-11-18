Contrasting General Motors (NYSE:GM) and Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV)

Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV) and General Motors (NYSE:GM) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, risk, profitability and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Lightning eMotors and General Motors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lightning eMotors 1 0 5 0 2.67 General Motors 0 1 18 0 2.95

Lightning eMotors presently has a consensus price target of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 73.41%. General Motors has a consensus price target of $70.16, indicating a potential upside of 8.59%. Given Lightning eMotors’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Lightning eMotors is more favorable than General Motors.

Profitability

This table compares Lightning eMotors and General Motors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lightning eMotors N/A -93.59% -6.01% General Motors 8.50% 20.41% 4.76%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Lightning eMotors and General Motors’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lightning eMotors N/A N/A -$2.73 million N/A N/A General Motors $122.49 billion 0.77 $6.43 billion $7.48 8.64

General Motors has higher revenue and earnings than Lightning eMotors.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

5.0% of Lightning eMotors shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.0% of General Motors shares are held by institutional investors. 15.9% of Lightning eMotors shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of General Motors shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

General Motors beats Lightning eMotors on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Lightning eMotors Company Profile

Lightning eMotors, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles. It offers class 3 to 7 battery electric and fuel cell electric vehicles. The company's vehicles include passenger vans, ambulances, shuttle buses, last-mile delivery vans, box trucks, and motor coaches for parcel and delivery, micro transit, airport parking operations, and electric utilities sectors. It also offers charging systems; and Charging-as-as-service platform. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Loveland, Colorado.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Co. engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc. The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial. The company sells vehicles under the Chevrolet, Cadillac, Baojun, Buick, GMC, Holden, Jiefang, Wuling, Maven, and OnStar brands. General Motors was founded by William C. Durant on September 16, 1908 and is headquartered in Detroit, MI.

